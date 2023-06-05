WhatsApp will allow users to add iPads as connected devices

- Advertisement -

A Goal added nthe latest compilation of tests from Whatsapp for the android (version 2.23.12.12) the ability for users to add iPads as a connected device through the feature companion mode, that came to iPhones recently. It is worth mentioning that the development of WhatsApp for iPadOS remains secret. There is no public beta available and there has been no new information for a long time about this long-awaited version of the messenger for tablets from apple.





As reported by the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in the messaging app, the iPad is finally recognized as a linked device. This means that users will be able to link WhatsApp for iPad to their existing account in the future. As WhatsApp recently launched the companion mode on iOS, we can deduce that the next step may be to release the app compatible with the iPad. The fact that the messenger works to make the app recognize an iPad as a linked device could indicate this.

The ability to link an iPad as a companion device in WhatsApp for Android is under development and expected to be rolled out to beta testers in a future app update. In any case, we will have to wait for more news. A court forces Telegram to block pirate movie downloads However, as the new version of WhatsApp for macOS, which is optimized for Apple Silicon, is based on the design for iPads and this variant has been advancing well in the latest beta builds, it would not be surprising if the two are released at the same time in the future.