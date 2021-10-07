WhatsApp will allow us to hide our profile picture from certain contacts

WhatsApp is developing a new option related to privacy that allows us to specify who we want to show our profile photo to.

So this new dynamic will allow us to block certain personal information from those who do not form our group of trusted contacts.

New WhatsApp privacy option

So far, if we review the privacy settings related to the profile photo, we find three options. We can point out that everyone sees our photo, no one or only our contacts.

But apparently, WhatsApp wants to give users more options, allowing them to specifically establish which users we want to show our profile picture to, and who we don’t. As WABetaInfo mentions, WhatsApp is developing a new dynamic for us to set exceptions.

According to the screenshots that this medium shares, we would see a fourth option that would be “My contacts, except …” An interesting option, considering that almost everyone asks us to add it to WhatsApp for one reason or another. And while they become our contacts, they do not make up our circle of trust.

In cases like these, WhatsApp will allow us to mark an exception, and that they do not see our profile photo even when they are within our contacts. And on the other hand, let’s remember that WhatsApp is also working on a similar dynamic for the time of our last connection.

So we could hide information related to our privacy, such as the profile photo or our last connection, from certain users. Either because they are not part of our trust group or because they are temporary contacts due to work or studies.

One detail to keep in mind is that this new privacy option is still under development, so its operation cannot yet be seen in any of the beta versions of WhatsApp apps. So we will have to wait for future updates.