WhatsApp will allow to hide when we are online

Since it was positioned as a cross-use messaging app par excellence in a wide list of countries, WhatsApp has been the subject of observations over the years.

The ability to hide our status when we are online within WhatsApp is a feature that has been requested as a feature of the app for years. Now, it was implemented in the beta version of the application.

WhatsApp can be more discreet with this new feature

As reported WABetaInfo, a reliable source on these developments, a new feature was discovered among the privacy options within a trial version of WhatsApp for iOS. This is a menu with the option “Who can see when I’m online”.

Landbot, the Valencian chatbot that allows thousands of companies to converse

In that space, the user will be able to choose between the “All” and “Same as last seen” alternatives, which will allow users to more discreetly organize their online visibility in relation to the last seen status.

According to what can be observed, WhatsApp will apply the same logic as with other privacy settings. This means that if a user chooses to hide their online status automatically, they will immediately stop seeing those of their other contacts, as well.

Although it was demonstrated through a development version of WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp plans to introduce the same feature in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and Desktop beta, too.

The exact final release date of this feature is still a mystery, as is the list of options available in this configuration section, but it is expected to be similar to the configuration options in the “last seen” section. . That is: Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except some specific users or Nobody.

