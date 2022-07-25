WhatsApp will allow to hide the status ‘Online’

Now you can remove the “ ” of (Photo: diffusion)

Whatsapp has always been careful to bring updates with people’s privacy in mind and to improve their experience on the platform. Now, the most anticipated function is the one that will you to hide the “Online” status so your contacts don’t know if you’re available or not.

Once again it has been WABetaInfo the portal in charge of announcing this next update, which is already being tested in the beta versions 2.22.16.12 of WhatsApp for Android. Therefore, users hope that it will be available for all editions and operating systems very soon.

For now, if you want prevent other people from knowing if you are online or not, you have to resort to other types of solutions such as tricks and third-party applications, but from what has been known, in a very short time this option will be accessible to everyone and through a very simple configuration.

And it is that according to what was announced by the aforementioned site, these new functions will be available from a new menu called “Time of last time and online”, which is nothing more than a update to the already known privacy settings, but now it will let you decide if the rest of the contacts can see when you are connected.

In addition, two more options will be offered for this new tool, one activates the status display for everyone and the other will allow you to configure the time of the last connection.

In other words, if the platform is configured so that only specific contacts can see the last connection time, only they will also be able to know if you are online. Likewise, If no one can access the time the app was last opened, they also won’t know if you’re currently online.

However, the official release date of this new update is still unknown, because although it is expected to be soon, this function was introduced in a hidden way and without warning in the Beta versions, which implies that it is still under development. Thus, To be aware of everything that happens on WhatsApp, you have to install this edition.

On the other hand, WhatsApp, being the most used messaging platform in the world, allows its users to make extensive customizations, for example, send messages in reverse and this is the way to do it.

1. The user must open the WhatsApp application on their cell phone.

2. Any conversation or group will be opened.

3. It will be necessary to access the fliptext.org website. from the browser on the device.

4. While on the site, two text boxes will be displayed, in the one above the button that says “Flip Text”, you must type the message you want to send.

5. Once all the text has been entered, in the second box the user will find the text upside down.

6. The last step will only be to copy the text and send it to the desired contact.

But also, if you want to personalize your WhatsApp account even more, you can add the nostalgic sound of Windows Live Messenger, so that the cell phone evokes one of the best memories of the 2000s. These are the steps to follow.

1. Initially, you must open YouTube and search for the characteristic sound by entering “tukitín” in the search bar, the most possible is that several results with this sound are displayed.

2. After having chosen the video in which the ringing sounds clearer and sharper, it will be downloaded to the cell phone in audio format, this is done through one of the various platforms on the internet to convert MP4 into MP3.

3. Once the sound has been downloaded to the cell phone, it will be necessary to enter Google Play or Play Store and verify that WhatsApp has no pending updates.

4. As a fourth step, you will have to enter WhatsApp and touch the three points located in the upper right part of the screen.

5. Subsequently, you must choose the settings option and then notifications.

6. Then, in the messages section, you must touch the section that says “Notification tone”

7. At this point a long list will be displayed with several ringtones offered by the application and the cell phone, but you must go to the end of it to choose the option indicated as “Add Ringtone”.

8. As a final step, the downloaded sound is added and it is ready to use.

9. With these two tricks, Whatsapp will have been left with a very complete customization that possibly very few will have, making the cell phone attract attention wherever it goes.

