WhatsApp will allow the creation of newsletters with this new function

The application code revealed the beginning of the development of a new way of disseminating information such as newsletters. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File

A new tool that allows the creation and dissemination of newsletter in WhatsApp It will arrive in a short time, since it is still in the testing phase.

Its main use is to include the subscription to this service to keep a community informed about the activities of different organizations such as private or public institutions, the media or sports teams.

Like the newsletter traditional of different web pages where a subscription is previously requested, it is expected that the same will happen in WhatsApp, although the enrollment method has not yet been specified.

- Advertisement - WhatsApp newsletters would allow the dissemination of information to hundreds or thousands of users of the platform simultaneously. Realme Watch 3 review: answering calls from the smartwatch is better when the price is this low

How would it work on WhatsApp

The newsletter are a popular way to generate content for a community of users interested in learning more about a topic or company, so a maximum number of people would not be established subscribed, as it has been determined in the group chats or in the app communities.

- Advertisement -

The removal of user limit subscribed would not only allow hundreds or thousands of people to be connected to the information, but would also require the removal of the function of encrypted end to end.

According to the WABetaInfo website, this is due to the fact that the form of communication is the sole responsibility of the sender and does not require a response from the receiver. Now, what should be taken into account is that the information sensitive as the telephone number of the subscribed users, it will not be able to be seen by the creators.

On the other hand, these personal information spaces would not have content related to advertising, although it is not ruled out that during the development process of the platform these characteristics are included in addition to others such as recommendations for other similar content.

- Advertisement - WhatsApp newsletters could be used as a way to communicate and disseminate special content between organizations or companies with users of the platform. (Chatwerk)

Unlike the suggestions, WABetaInfo also indicated that one of the functions enabled within this WhatsApp platform would be to find newsletter through a seeker Incorporated.

Communities of people on WhatsApp

The last update that meant a change in the aesthetics of the screen start of WhatsApp and that presented new tools for the creation of content in the application, was the inclusion of the communities that allow the management of large groups of people to maintain order in the conversations.

Communities are like forums in the application WhatsApp, which allows all participants to organize according to their criteria. These Communities have administrators who are responsible for maintaining order at the level of community and group.