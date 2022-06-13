WhatsApp will allow groups of up to 512 people

WhatsApp is preparing to double the capacity of groups and allow up to 512 people to be part of each of them.

WhatsApp allows up to now 256 people maximum in each group

Currently, the maximum capacity of WhatsApp groups -unlike Telegram groups, which can be made up of 200,000 people- is 256 members. This means that some professional groups or groups of people interested in a certain subject remain “small”, especially when compared to those of other instant messaging apps.

However, as WABetainfo has discovered by analyzing the source code of the latest beta version of WhatsApp, the company is ready to launch a novelty soon and double the maximum number of people who can be part of a group to 512.

The company had already confirmed a few weeks ago that it was working on this development, but now is the first time that some WhatsApp users -those in the beta version- can already start creating groups that are twice as large. This means that, shortly, with complete certainty, WhatsApp will launch the possibility for the more than 2,000 million users that the company has around the world. That if, at the moment no date has been officially confirmed.

If you are a user of the latest versions of WhatsApp beta, you can use it. For example, in version 2.22.12.10 on Android and version 22.12.0.70 on iOS.

In any case, if you are part of a WhatsApp group in which you do not want to belong, you should know that there are ways to leave the group without the other members knowing, as we explained in this article.

WhatsApp has been incorporating many new features in recent weeks, such as reactions to messages, which mimic those of social networks like Facebook, or new features for voice messages.