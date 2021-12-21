WhatsApp will allow businesses to contact customers thanks to ‘quick responses’

WhatsApp Business has been, during this 2021 that is now ending, one of the great beneficiaries of Facebook’s attention, which has seen in this version for businesses and companies its great fishing ground for potential income looking forward to the next few years. So with each update, you add more tools that add value to your relationship with your customers.

And there is no more critical moment in the relationship with a user than when he needs to be attended to for a problem or a request for information, so our response must be immediate, without delay, or we will lose it forever. And it is precisely for those situations, that from WhatsApp they are improving the calls fast answers.

Answer with just two taps

In essence, these quick responses (Quick Replies) are nothing more than small phrases that we can configure as recurring and that it is possible to send them with two simple screen touches. In this way, the potential client feels cared for while we look for a way to solve what they raise, without offering the image that there is no one on the other side of the chat.







More ‘quick responses’ are coming to WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

Until now, to access these keyboard shortcuts, the user and owner of the business chat had to type the symbol “/” in a chat and then choose one of the predetermined answers, the one that best suits what they are consulting us. Whether it is a problem with a shipment, information about any of the products that we offer in our catalog within WhatsApp, etc. Now, with this new shortcut, many of the users of the Business platform will realize that they have this alternative in order not to write too much (or waste time) in the answers and to be much more efficient.

As you can see above, Quick Replies shortcut has been added to action menu available to share content in the chat, that is, the same that we would use to send a photo or video, a document, etc. In the case of the Business version of WhatsApp, we also have the famous catalog of products or services of our business and also the quick responses. Be that as it may, the ultimate goal of these changes is to put on the table tools with which to connect more quickly with our potential audience and eliminate intermediate steps by virtue of an immediacy that can be converted into income.