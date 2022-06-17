WhatsApp will allow administrators to decide who can join their groups

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that could change the dynamics of groups.

A new dynamic that will give administrators more control and give them the authority to decide who can enter the group. We tell you what it is.

WhatsApp will have a new option to create exclusive groups

This year, WhatsApp has been working on many features dedicated to groups. Some of the new features have been implemented in the latest updates, and others are still part of the features in development.

And now a new option is added that could soon reach the groups, as mentioned in WABetaInfo. A function that would change the dynamics of WhatsApp groups.

Until now, to join a WhatsApp group, it is enough to have the link or the invitation. However, the new feature in development proposes a new dynamic: administrators will have to approve users to be part of the group.

That is, even if you have the link to join the group, your request will be on hold until one of the administrators approves it. This would lead to “exclusive groups” or more private. And it could also become a tool to control the entry of users who are intended to harass or be a source of spam.

When this function is enabled, within the groups a new section will be activated for administrators where they will find all pending requests for new members.

Of course, this would be an extra burden for administrators, but it might work for small groups. Let us remember that a few weeks ago, WhatsApp increased the limit of the groups, allowing them to have a capacity of up to 512 members.

At the moment, this new dynamic is still under development, so we will have to wait for it to be launched in one of the beta versions of WhatsApp to see how it works.