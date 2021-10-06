WhatsApp: why the photos are not saved in my gallery

Don’t you want to lose them or do you want to share them with someone? Then use this trick. WhatsApp is one of the applications that many people like to use to be able to talk with all their friends, co-workers or simply their relatives, in order to report some detail such as news, send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even diversity of multimedia content.

But not only that, in WhatsApp now it is possible to activate the images that disappear as soon as they are opened by your friends. However, there are details that many are concerned about. Do you know why the photos you receive are not saved in your gallery?

Every time they send us an image or video, this is usually saved on the reel of our mobile device. Now there are certain changes that the last update of the app has received, so some functions seem to have changed. What should I do?

Well, it is quite easy. It should be noted that the objective of WhatsApp is not to fill the space of your cell phone in order for you to continue chatting and getting the latest version of the app that now belongs to Facebook. So go through these steps.

WHATSAPP PHOTOS ARE NOT SAVED IN MY GALLERY

Many times there are problems when downloading a photo from WhatsApp . These fail either due to lack of internet, or simply because a function that very few knew about its existence has been deactivated. So do the following steps:

The first thing will be to open WhatsApp on your phone.

Now press the three vertical dots in the upper right to enter the Settings.

In the case of iPhones, you must go to Settings.

Once inside Settings, go to Storage and data usage.

Look for the Automatic Download tab.

With this method, your WhatsApp photos will be saved in the gallery of your cell phone. (Photo: MAG)