WhatsApp: what the two crossed Korean flags mean and when to use them

WhatsApp is one of the fast applications to talk about everything we want without limits. For example, through it you can write to someone and say that you are in a certain place just by sharing your location in real time. Likewise, you also have the particularity of sending photos, videos and funny or curious good morning memes.

In the last days WhatsApp It has been updated and has added a function that many are already using: it is the tool that allows you to activate disappearing messages. These are only deleted automatically if your friend, coworker or family member has not reviewed your chat after 7 days.

In the coming weeks the messaging application will add new emojis that will attract the attention of its users. For example, there will be the pregnant man, as well as the melted face, the emoticon of the spilled glass, among others.

But there is one that has been around for a long time and continues to generate curiosity as to why it is there and when to use it: it is the crossed Korean flags. Has anyone ever sent it to you on WhatsApp ? Well, today we will explain what it really is.

WHAT DO THE CROSSED KOREAN FLAGS MEAN AND WHEN TO USE IT ON WHATSAPP

There is a lot of mystery about the crossed Korean flags. As you know, WhatsApp it tends to represent all the flags of the independent countries in the world and that is why there is a certain intrigue as to why one in particular stands out. Well, here we tell you.

In order to really know what it means, we must take the web as a basis Emojipedia , the one that is in charge of explaining each of the emoticons in detail.

Learn the true meaning of these Korean flags that appear crossed on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

The page mentions that the two crossed flags of South Korea serve as a symbol of “hurray” or to slash a sports team from the Asian country. Did you know?

Crossed flags, as it is known in English, was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.