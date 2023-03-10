WhatsApp: what happens with the contacts that are reported or blocked

People can decide how to act in case of unwanted interactions with other users. (Xataka)

WhatsApp has an option to protect negative user interactions with other people, it is about blocking and/or reporting, which allows the platform to investigate a profile and define whether or not their number is restricted.

In both cases, the reported person loses the possibility of contacting any contact from WhatsApp while a decision is made.

What happens when someone is blocked

To block a person, the only thing users of WhatsApp is to enter a conversation, click on the user’s name and once you are in the details section of the contactat the bottom will appear the buttons “Block to (contact name)” and “report to (contact name)”.

Xiaomi backs down: the global version of the Mi 11 will include a charger, gallium nitride and 55W WhatsApp allows you to block contacts from the contact details window in the application. (Capture/ TechSmart)

Now, the contact that has been blocked will not be able to see detailed information of the user’s behavior on the platform. Automatically people will not be able to receive updates about the last time online, the statuses and there will be no access to the photo of profile.

In addition, blocked contacts will not be allowed to send messages. messages to the users who blocked them. You can enter the conversation, write messages and send them, but they will not be delivered to the recipient. The number of phonewhich is usually displayed in the application will also not appear available.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web: so you can share images in HD with the best quality

What happens when a person is reported

In the case of reports, it means a possible misuse of the platform and the system must evaluate to execute or not a sanction.

Reports send last 5 messages that the user received from a contact with whom they do not want to interact, in addition to the ID of the reported user or group, when the message was received and what type of message was sent (photos, videos, audio or text).

The reports are indicators that a user sends WhatsApp about a possible misuse of the platform. (EFE/Ritchie B. Tongo)

A specific message within a conversation You can also be reported if you are selected in the chat, either personal or group.

The users Reported users receive a sanction consisting of the suspension of their account in the event that they are considered to have breached any of the Terms of Service of the platform Goal and it will not be necessary for a prior notice to be executed for it.

In either case, if a blocked or reported contact is also in a group with the user, the messages Both of them can be read without problems and they can continue talking, so WhatsApp recommends not to form groups or have contact with a contact that has been decided to block.

To find out if a contact has blocked another in WhatsAppone way to find out is to see if the profile photo or sending messages are not possible interaction options, although in some cases this may be due to other factors such as lack of Connection to the internet or the deletion of the photo of profile.