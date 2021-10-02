WhatsApp: what happens if you write to J Balvin for the application

WhatsApp is one of the applications where many like to talk to anyone just by having their cell phone registered in the contacts. But not only that, it is also one of the platforms full of curiosities such as a number that has caused a sensation on Instagram: it is about J Balvin .

And it is that the singer has a number of WhatsApp On Instagram. Just go to your profile to see it yourself. If you want to talk to him, it is necessary to enter the number with the foreign code in order to start communicating with him. Does he really answer you?

As you know on Instagram it is possible to place the direct link to your WhatsApp in order that companies can contact you immediately in order to know the price of a certain product, for example.

But to many it has seemed a mystery that J Balvin, the singer who in recent days has been in the forefront of comments after being criticized by Residente de Calle 13, made public his WhatsApp . Could it be a virus? A trap? Keep reading.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU WRITE BY WHATSAPP TO JBALVIN

The phone is public on the Instagram profile of J Balvin and it’s about +1 917-294-2176To be able to enter directly, you can even follow this link .

When you enter the conversation you will see that it is called YT Rocker. If you write a “Hello”, the singer’s manager will answer you using a kind of bot for you to leave your query. In case it is important, you could leave a long message so that they can answer you.

This is what they will answer you if you write to singer JBalvin on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

“Hi, I’m J. Bot, J. Balvin’s assistant, how will you understand many people are writing to us at this time and that is why Jose has given me the mission to assist you. But don’t worry, who doesn’t want J to send me to rest at some point and end up talking to you himself ”, mention the message.

Finally, the text ends with “To continue and be registered in this new community, we would like to get to know you better and know a little more about you.” Will you be lucky and talk to J Balvin himself?