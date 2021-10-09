WhatsApp: what does the sparkle emoji mean and when you should share it

WhatsApp is an instant messaging app for smartphones, in which messages are sent and received, as well as images, videos, audios, voice notes, documents, locations, contacts, gifs, stickers, as well as calls and video calls, among other functions. Although this week suffered the biggest drop in its history, the application continues to be the favorite of users.

But not only that, the Facebook company’s platform also offers a series of advantages when sending photos and videos, since these disappear as soon as they are seen by the receiver. This tool is known as Only Once, although it is expected that the method will also be displayed to the messages of WhatsApp , something very similar to the ephemeral mode of Instagram.

In the latest update of WhatsApp , the app added new emojis that are quite curious not only because of their shape, but also because of the large number of gestures that each one performs. Among the latest emoticons are the pregnant man, the melted or outlined face, the glass with spilled water, as well as objects, animals, professions, yellow faces, among others.

In the past days several have been searching for the real meaning of the flash emoji. When should we use it in WhatsApp ? Here we will tell you everything so that you do not get confused in the future.

WHAT DOES THE FLASH EMOJI MEAN ON WHATSAPP?

A decorative set of stars? In order to know all the details, you should know that the emojis that are added to WhatsApp each year they have been created by Unicode, the website that watches and selects, after a long process, whether an emoticon goes or not.

After that this emoji is uploaded to Emojipedia , page that is responsible for explaining one by one all the existing emoticons around the world, including flags, geometric figures, the tonality of hearts, etc.

The sparkle emoji on WhatsApp. (Photo: Emojipedia)

That is why today we will explain what the flash emoji is in WhatsApp . The source points out that this emoji is commonly used to indicate various positive feelings, including love, happiness, beauty, gratitude, and excitement, as well as novelty or cleanliness.

Sparkles, as it is known in English, was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.

