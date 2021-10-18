WhatsApp: what does the red flag mean and when to use it

It is also viral in TIkTok and now we explain its true origin. WhatsApp is one of the applications that many like to use to talk with the person who is not close to us, or simply make a video call or call. Nevertheless, In the last few days it has been discovered that thousands of users have used the red flag emoji. Know that means?

Well, according to Emojipedia , this is used to describe weather events or high tide. This can occur especially on beaches not suitable for bathers, or an area that will suffer the onslaught of a hurricane.

But in TikTok or WhatsApp It is being used a lot to refer to other cases that have nothing to do with the weather. If you want to know the true meaning of the red flag emoji, then here we tell you.

WHAT DOES THE RED FLAG MEAN ON WHATSAPP AND TIKTOK?

According to the web Emojipedia , the one that is in charge of explaining in detail all the emojis that exist and because there are in WhatsApp, it details that a triangular red flag on a pole is associated with golf, it can also be used to represent a problem or problem.

But in TikTok or WhatsApp sometimes the meaning of the video or what they have written us deserves a red triangular flag. Why did it become a meme?

The triangular red flag has gone viral on TikTok and WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

If you have already appreciated content on social networks where they accompany their message with a triangular red flag, we tell you that It is used to express a toxic relationship, to separate yourself from a person who has bad karma or violent behaviors, explains the portal attitudefem .

Red flag was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 under the name “Triangular Flag” and was added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.