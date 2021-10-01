WhatsApp: what does the face with the hand on the forehead mean and when to use it

Have you already noticed this new emoji? WhatsApp It is one of the applications that is often used to send all kinds of messages and even documents in Word or PDF. But you also have the option to activate the photos that disappear as soon as you send them to all your friends. But there are details that very few have realized.

In the latest update of WhatsApp , the app has added new emojis that are quite curious not only because of their shape, but also because of the large number of gestures that each one performs.

SIGHT: WhatsApp: can my conversations be opened on a second mobile?

Among the latest emoticons are the pregnant man, the melted or outlined face, the glass with spilled water, as well as objects, animals, professions, yellow faces, among others.

In the past several days they have been looking for the real meaning of the emoji of the face where it is shown with the hand on the forehead. When should we use it in WhatsApp ? Here we will tell you everything so that you do not get confused in the future.

WHAT DOES THE FACE WITH HAND IN THE FOREHEAD MEAN IN WHATSAPP

In order to know all the details, you should know that the emojis that are added to WhatsApp every year have been created by Unicode, the website that watches and selects, after a long process, whether an emoticon is going or not.

After that this emoji is uploaded to Emojipedia , page that is responsible for explaining one by one all the existing emoticons around the world, including flags, geometric figures, the tonality of hearts, etc.

Get to know all the emojis that will be added to WhatsApp soon. (Photo: Unicode)

That is why today we will explain what the face with the hand on the forehead is in WhatsApp. The source points out that this emoji is used as a sign of respect and, especially, if it is someone who belongs to the army.

Saluting face, as it is known in English, was approved as part of Unicode 14.0 in 2021 and added to Emoji 14.0 in 2021.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]