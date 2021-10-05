WhatsApp: what does pumpkin with a face mean and when to use it

Did you know the story of this popular emoji in Halloween ? WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many like to use to be able to talk about a certain topic, even in it links can be shared in order for the other person to read them and thus exchange a certain opinion. But not only that, the app also offers a series of advantages when wanting to send photos and videos, since these disappear as soon as they are seen by the receiver.

This tool is known as Only Once, although it is expected that the method will also be displayed to messages from WhatsApp , something very similar to the ephemeral mode of Instagram. What else does the app have? In it you can send audios of various kinds in order for the other person to listen to them, as well as make free long distance calls and video calls.

With the arrival of October, several users have started looking for emojis related to the Halloween party, the same one that is celebrated in much of the world on the 31st. Among the terrifying emoticons are the ghost, the alien, the witch, the monster , etc., but one attracts attention. What does the pumpkin with a face mean?

This emoji is known in English as Jack-o’-lantern and its history is quite curious. To be able to know what it means in WhatsApp We will explain in detail everything related to this emoticon.

WHAT DOES THE PUMPKIN EMOJI WITH A FACE MEAN ON WHATSAPP?

If your friend wanted to scare you at the beginning of October, the month in which Halloween is celebrated, we tell you that the pumpkin with a face has a quite peculiar meaning in WhatsApp . What is it?

According to the web Emojipedia This emoji in English is known as Jack-o’-lantern. The page hunteet explain what “The story of this character begins with Stingy Jack, or Stingy Jack in Spanish. He was a drinker Irishman, he was quite profiteer, bad people, and he was also very clever. He was so cunning that he managed to fool the devil himself. The devil appeared to take him away, and Jack asked him for a last will before he took him with him. He asked him to go to the pub and have one last beer. The devil accepted, and went to the bar “.

Learn what the pumpkin with a face really means on WhatsApp and why it hides a story behind it. (Photo: MAG)

“When he finished drinking, Jack, using his lip, managed to convince the devil to transform into a coin, in order to pay the innkeeper. Surprised at such a request, the demon turned into currency and Jack caught him shoving it in his pocket, given that inside he had a crucifix. To free himself the devil gave Jack 10 more years of life, and he accepted “, he detailed.

This emoticon is widely used in the Halloween parties of October 31, although throughout the month it causes some popularity year after year. Did you know?

Jack-O-Lantern, or the Pumpkin with a Face, was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.