WhatsApp: what does melt face mean and when to use it

If you spend all your time in Whatsapp p chatting or just looking at what you wrote then this is what you need to know. In it you can make calls and video calls so that you can talk the hours you want, even share photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even the most crazy memes.

In the last days not only WhatsApp has reported that by the end of the year it will integrate new emojis into its platform, but that Unicode, the one that is responsible for creating all the emoticons, has made known which will be those that will arrive.

For example, we have the pregnant man, the face with dotted lines, the glass spilling water, the military salute, the smiling face with tears in his eyes, the one who covers his mouth, and others.

One of them attracts attention and is the emoji of the melting face. Do you know what it really means in WhatsApp ? Well, here we will tell you so that you can get rid of all doubts when you enter the application.

WHAT DOES THE MELTED FACE EMOJI MEAN ON WHATSAPP?

There are about 50 emojis that will begin to appear on all smartphones in the world, be it Android or iPhone, either on its special keyboard as well as on WhatsApp . But before they are released it is better to know their meaning so that you do not get confused in sending them to someone.

Such is the case with the melted face. According Emojipedia, that website that is responsible for explaining each of the emojis that join the platform, mentions the following:

“This quality of the melted emoji is to express sarcasm. It can be used literally to talk about extreme heat. It can also be used metaphorically to speak of shame or a slowly sinking sense of dread. “

Melting Face, as it will be known in English, was approved as part of Unicode 14.0 in 2021 and added to Emoji 14.0 in 2021.