WhatsApp: what does bitten lips mean and when to use it

Do you already have the new emojis of WhatsApp ? Know what bit lips really are. In recent months he has made several changes to his emoticons, but this time he will add a controversial icon that many were claiming: the gesture of biting his lips. Do you know what it means if someone sends it to you through the app? Here we explain it to you.

As you know WhatsApp It has been updated on various devices around the world, so much so that it is now possible to activate photos and videos that disappear as soon as they are seen by your contacts. You also have the possibility to modify the playback speed of your voice or audio notes.

But it is not the only thing that has changed. The app belonging to Facebook is also making changes to the appearance of all its emoticons.

It is expected that before the end of the year more than 50 new icons will enter, including yellow faces, the pregnant man, also the bird’s nest, the handshake, the slipper, among others. What does the bitten lips emoji mean in WhatsApp ?

WHAT DOES THE EMOJI OF BITTED LIPS MEAN ON WHATSAPP?

Although this is still arriving gradually in several cell phones around the world, the biting lips emoji or biting lips in English are about to enter the emoticon section of WhatsApp .

In order to really know what it means, it is necessary to resort this time to Unicode , that website that is responsible for creating all the icons in the messaging app.

The emoji of the biting lips are part of the new icons that will soon enter WhatsApp. (Photo: Unicode)

According to this website, it explains that the bitten lips emoji tends to be an invitation, it even suggests attraction to another person, but it can also be interpreted as a tic that a person has when they are nervous.

Emojis are also being added such as the glass spilling water, the jug, slide, tire, life preserver, Hamsa’s hand, disco ball, battery, crutch, X-ray, bubbles, identity card and the equal symbol.

