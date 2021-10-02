WhatsApp Web: why am I not receiving messages when I am online

Has it happened to you more than once? Well, here we solve it. WhatsApp is one of the applications that has been downloaded the most in the world to be able to chat with anyone just by having their cell phone number registered on the mobile. Its easy access to various functions make it the favorite of many users and even, through it, you can make video calls and calls at any time and from anywhere.

In the last days WhatsApp has integrated a tool that only allows your contacts to see the photos and videos that you send only once: it is called Once View, the same one that has quickly become popular, although you still have the possibility of being able to take a screenshot of what you observe.

However, many have a recurring problem when they log their conversations on the computer: sometimes you cannot receive messages or calls despite being connected. What to do?

If you rebooted WhatsApp Web and you still cannot send or receive messages, then you must take these details into consideration so that it never happens again and thus you do not miss that important alert such as a work call or a document that you must sign at that moment.

WHY DO I NOT RECEIVE MESSAGES FROM WHATSAPP WEB WHEN I AM CONNECTED

There are several reasons, why we will mention them so that you can solve the one you have. Learn how to solve the problem of receiving messages in WhatsApp Web :

In order to solve the connectivity problem of WhatsApp Web is that both your phone and the computer must be linked using the same Wi-Fi or IP signal.

IF you stopped receiving messages, check if your cell phone is disconnected from Wi-Fi and is only using the data packet.

Another recurring problem of why you do not receive messages on WhatsApp Web is because your phone has a low battery and needs to be connected.

In addition to this, another aspect that you should take into consideration is that in the WhatsApp Web section of your cell phone it should only be linked to four different devices. If there is too much, close them so there are no future problems.

This is also due to misinformation when running other programs on your computer. To do this, you must restart WhatsApp Web either by closing and opening the application for the PC or by refreshing the page.

Another solution is also found in restarting your computer altogether. Also check that WhatsApp Web does not have a new update version, which is quite recurring.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]