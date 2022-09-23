WhatsApp Web vs Telegram Web: how are they similar and how are they different?

What would life be like in this era without access to messaging apps like and . We have already compared them in their mobile versions, but both have interesting differences also in the version. So, if you are one of those who uses these apps on your computer, you will be interested in learning about them.

As an advance, we tell you that in broad strokes have many common limitations, apart from the fact that the ones they already have on mobile remain in the browser version. Below we tell you the most outstanding and a summary of all of them in a complete table in which you can see everything more visually.

The essential is in both web versions

All we need to do is find a messaging app in a web version where messages cannot be sent. But as rarer things have been seen, we confirm that it can. And not just text messages, but also voice messages, emojis, stickers, GIFs and images and videos. All this, in both applications.

That yes, in WhatsApp Web we can send photos taken with the webcam and in Telegram Web we cannot. It’s not that it’s going to be a widely used function on a computer, both for resolution and for convenience, but in the end it’s still a lack of Telegram on the desktop.

Something essential and that both platforms have is to be able to receive notifications from the browser when we receive a message.

We also find in both versions with the possibility of send contacts in both web versions, as well as other outstanding elements of each one in reference to the organization (archive chats, search by words, create groups, mute or block them).

Something that is also basic in these applications is be able to receive notifications. Well, apart from receiving them on the mobile or smartwatch, you can also give us access to be notified of the web versions regardless of the browser we use and whether we are on Windows or macOS.

Some key differences in shipping and organization

Yes, there is one important difference in sending uncompressed files. In itself, sending files can be a difference between WhatsApp Mobile and WhatsApp Web, but if we compare it with the WhatsApp counterpart, we find that in Meta it is impossible to send files without compression, whether they are photos or other documents . On Telegram Web, as is also the case on its mobile platform, it is allowed with a maximum of 2 GB.

Continuing through the exchange of content, we find that none can send location. It is understood that the option of sending the location in real time is not offered because it is understood that a computer tends to be transported less than a mobile phone, but they do not even allow the location to be sent at that moment.

WhatsApp Web could soon integrate calls and video calls, although at the moment it is a functionality that only Telegram Web has.

Although if there is one notable difference, is that of calls and video calls. These features have been rumored on WhatsApp Web for some time. However, reality shows us that today it is not possible in its web version and it is in the Telegram version.

Then, both versions have a lack regarding an exclusive function in their mobile versions. WhatsApp Web does not allow you to create broadcast messages if not in the iOS and Android app, while Telegram Web does not allow creating foldersthis being one of the most interesting recent features in its mobile version.

Another peculiarity of WhatsApp is the “States”. In its version for desktop browsers, you can see the states, but not create a new one, so in the end it is one more query function. However, they allow us to interact with the states of our contacts.

They don’t shine in customization, but they do give options

Apart from what has already been mentioned previously, both offer other customization possibilities. First of all, note that in both cases dark mode can be used, so that if you have your computer configured like this, you don’t get the white flash when you enter. In the case of set a wallpaper for each chat, stays for WhatsApp Websince Telegram does not offer this feature in that version for browsers.

If we talk about edit profile data such as the photo or the name, on both platforms it is possible. Of course, WhatsApp Web does not allow you to change the phone number, while Telegram Web does support it, apart from being able to change the username. The latter is not in WhatsApp Web either, but because it is not something that they have integrated even in the mobile version.

What they do share one hundred percent are the privacy options how to decide who can see our profile picture, last time connected and more. Telegram Web perhaps a point above being able to hide being “online”, but because it is something that WhatsApp does not have, although it will soon have it.

Telegram Web provides one more bit of security

Both in WhatsApp and in Telegram we find the possibility of create a security key. In the case of WhatsApp, there are six numeric characters, while in Telegram, different alphanumeric characters can be combined. Well, WhatsApp Web does not request it, while Telegram Web does ask for it just enter.

In other sections, we have identical privacy and security functions. In the case of Telegram there is more confusion as has always happened. In WhatsApp, end-to-end encryption is maintained, which makes chats are completely privatedespite the fact that there is a way to “break” this encryption and WhatsApp itself could have access to it.

Differences between WhatsApp Web and Telegram Web