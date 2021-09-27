WhatsApp Web: how to send messages without using the QR code

Say goodbye to the QR code with this sensational trick. WhatsApp is one of the fast messaging applications that many people like to use because of its easy access and sending, almost in real time, the messages you write on your cell phone. Through it you can not only know the status of your text, but also know if that person or contact has read or listened to it.

In the application belonging to Facebook you have the function to send photos and videos that can only be seen once by all your friends. After that period, necessarily anyone will have to request said multimedia content again in order to observe it again in WhatsApp .

In recent days, the application is launching what would be the tool that allows you to open your conversations from any PC by just scanning the QR code once. This is called the multi-device function and, despite the fact that many assured that with it you could open your chats on any smartphone, this is impossible.

Through WhatsApp Web You have the peculiarity of observing everything you write on a larger screen and you can even make long distance calls and video calls totally free. How can I enter the PC app without using the QR code? Here we tell you.

HOW TO ENTER WHATSAPP WEB WITHOUT USING THE QR CODE

Since a month ago WhatsApp enabled the multi-device tool. This allows you to log in to your WhatsApp Web account with four more terminals. So that it is only necessary to do the following:

Enter WhatsApp Web using this link .

. When you open it, scan the QR code.

Go to WhatsApp on your mobile.

Open the multi-device tool from Settings.

Scan the QR code of the PC.

In this way you can access WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code. (Photo: MAG)