WhatsApp Web: how to send messages without using the QR code

Say goodbye to the QR code with this sensational trick. WhatsApp is one of the fast messaging applications that many people like to use because of its easy access and sending, almost in real time, the messages you write on your cell phone. Through it you can not only know the status of your text, but also know if that person or contact has read or listened to it.
In the application belonging to Facebook you have the function to send photos and videos that can only be seen once by all your friends. After that period, necessarily anyone will have to request said multimedia content again in order to observe it again in WhatsApp.
In recent days, the application is launching what would be the tool that allows you to open your conversations from any PC by just scanning the QR code once. This is called the multi-device function and, despite the fact that many assured that with it you could open your chats on any smartphone, this is impossible.
Through WhatsApp Web You have the peculiarity of observing everything you write on a larger screen and you can even make long distance calls and video calls totally free. How can I enter the PC app without using the QR code? Here we tell you.
HOW TO ENTER WHATSAPP WEB WITHOUT USING THE QR CODE
Since a month ago WhatsApp enabled the multi-device tool. This allows you to log in to your WhatsApp Web account with four more terminals. So that it is only necessary to do the following:
- Enter WhatsApp Web using this link.
- When you open it, scan the QR code.
- Go to WhatsApp on your mobile.
- Open the multi-device tool from Settings.
- Scan the QR code of the PC.
- When you open it, every time you enter WhatsApp Web through that route again, you will never be asked for the QR again.
- Best of all, you don’t need to have your mobile by your side.
- It will only be enough that you have logged in only once and that’s it. Be careful, this only works in case you have not decided to log out of the computer.
- In that case, it is necessary to log in again by scanning the QR code.