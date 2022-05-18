WhatsApp wants you to know all the people who have been in a group. How will they do it?

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in Europe. And reasons are not lacking for this platform to be a resounding success. Mainly because the team behind its development does not stop launching new features to improve its service a little more. Also, if you know the best tricks for WhatsApp, you’ll be able to get more out of this instant messaging application than ever before. Now, through the colleagues of WaBetaInfo, we have discovered the next function that the platform will incorporate so that you can leave WhatsApp groups without anyone knowing. We have known for a few days that WhatsApp is working on an update that will allow us to leave groups without us knowing. The idea is that we can leave without anyone knowing through a new “silent” function. And now, we have just learned that WhatsApp is working on a new tool that will allow you to see who has been in a WhatsApp group before. WhatsApp will add a history of participants in the groups As you can see in the image that the WABetaInfo website has published, we can see that the next function of the platform will add a new option within the groups. While it is true that WhatsApp will not notify anyone if you leave a group, there will be a record of it. In this way, they add a small menu called “View previous participants” and that, with total security, will allow you to see the list of users who previously entered this group, but have subsequently left. The truth is that it is a function that makes you lose much of the value of being able to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing. More than anything because, as indicated by WABetaInfo, all the participants of a group will be able to access this record, being able to quickly see if someone they know has left for any reason. We must bear in mind, however, that we are dealing with a function that WABetaInfo colleagues have discovered, and that it is in its early stages of development. With this, it should be clear that the function can change. They may add new privacy features that limit who can access this information. It would make much more sense if only group administrators had permission to see the history of participants, but for now, the only thing we can do is wait for WhatsApp to launch this function to know how it works in detail. >