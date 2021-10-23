WhatsApp wants to make it easier to watch the shared videos on Android

WhatsApp is improving the interface of its PiP mode on Android to make it easier for users to play the videos that are shared in the chats.

You will no longer have to constantly search for video playback controls, as the new interface will display them in a new fixed bar.

New interface for WhatsApp PiP mode on Android

WhatsApp, like many other apps, has support for the PiP mode that allows you to play a video on a floating screen. This allows you to view the video that has been shared to you while still chatting with your friend.

However, there may be some details that WhatsApp can improve to make it easier to use. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing an improved PiP mode on Android in one of its latest betas.

You already know that when you send, for example, a YouTube video, your contact can watch it while still chatting with you using PiP. However, you lose the playback options within seconds of opening the video. So if you want to pause it, go to full screen or close it, you will have to touch its interface so that they appear on the screen again.

With the new interface that WhatsApp is testing, these playback controls are displayed all the time in a bottom bar. So you will always have visible any of the video playback options. Although it is a small change, the PiP mode is a bit more practical.

At the moment, this new interface is in tests, so we will have to wait to see it in the stable version of WhatsApp. And this is not the only dynamic that the WhatsApp team is testing, as we have mentioned a number of functions that are still pending. From new options for voice memos, a new dynamic for group chats to better privacy features.