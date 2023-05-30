WhatsApp wants to make it easier to access Settings, and this is his idea

- Advertisement -

The WhatsApp company is constantly working on adding new features that will not make you lose pace with the competition. Most have not yet been implemented for general users, and are only present in the test version of the development we are talking about. Recently, the WhatsApp message editing feature was launched for the global audience, and a few days ago, we reported that the use of usernames is also being worked on. Well, a small change has been known that is being prepared and that can be very important. According to the information that has been known, WhatsApp is working on changing the way in which the configuration options of the application are ed. It should be noted that the WhatsApp menu has not changed much over the years and for this reason everything that has to do with it looks somewhat outdated. On Android, you can access the settings menu by tapping the dropdown menu at the top right corner of the interface, for example. The changes that are being prepared in WhatsApp However, as has been observed in WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp 2.23.11.15, which can be obtained in the Google Play store, there is a modification that makes it much to access the WhatsApp menu. setting. As you can see in the image after this paragraph, Meta has placed access to the settings menu as part of the profile picture. This button is located just to the left of the dropdown menu. Therefore, now you have to perform one less tap to access the WhatsApp settings menu. In addition, when you touch the WhatsApp settings icon, a new menu will also be displayed with the options that exist in the Settings. So, for example, a large profile photo in the upper center and, just below, will be your username. You can also see a QR code to access your profile quickly without others having to type anything and, apart from that, the rest of the configuration elements will be aligned a little more to the right. Arrival, still without much data about it As always, there is no confirmation of when WhatsApp intends to implement this change of the application settings menu in the stable version for everyone. As the firm owned by Meta works, it is possible that in just a month this change will be a reality. >