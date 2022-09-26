HomeTech NewsAppsWhatsApp wants to look like Zoom and Google Meet: news coming to...

WhatsApp wants to look like Zoom and Google Meet: news coming to video calls from this week

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
Zuckerberg News Whatsapp
whatsapp wants to look like zoom and google meet: news
- Advertisement -

The most popular messaging app in the world continues to receive improvements. Just a few days ago we started testing WhatsApp for tablets and now it has been confirmed news for video calls through this app.

And it has been none other than Mark Zuckerberg himself, CEO of Meta, who has confirmed these functionalities that are starting to arrive now. Functions with which WhatsApp will resemble other apps such as Zoom or google Meet, although at the moment they are not being received globally and simultaneously.

- Advertisement -

Scientists created a method to decompose plant materials and obtain ecological energy
  • TAGS

Patience if you haven’t received these features yet

Almost half a year ago, among other features, the possibility of making calls with up to 32 WhatsApp participants arrived. However, there were no changes in this area for video calls. Now yes, WhatsApp will allow that up to 32 people can join in the same video call.

Zuckerberg News Whatsapp
- Advertisement -

Post by Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook confirming the news of WhatsApp

And as we said in the title, this functionality does not come alone, since the possibility of create links to video calls and share them through WhatsApp itself or other ways. In this way, meetings can be arranged in advance or facilitate the entry of other participants if the call is already taking place.

- Advertisement -

In the same way that happened when WhatsApp calls were launched in 2015, the news in this area they are coming in stages from this Monday.

Therefore, it will suffice keep the app updated and in the next few hours or days you will have both news. The best way to know if you already have it is to access the calls and see if you get the option to create a link to one of them. And this will be valid in both the Android app and the iOS app.

Toucan, a virtual space to interact like in real life

Via | TechCrunch

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

TC Teaches: How to Disable Spotify Autostart When Turning on Computer

If you've been following us for a while, then you probably already know that...
Tech News

How to change the mouse cursor you use in the browser in Google Chrome

Over time, the interface of the Google Chrome browser may end up boring...

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.