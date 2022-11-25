Whatsapp, voice status updates in beta testing also on iOS

In the WhatsApp beta there is a new feature that allows you to record voice notes as status updates to be shared with your contacts based on your privacy settings. In practice, a sort of “telephone answering machine”. A first sighting of this function was made last July, in version 2.22.16.3 for Android. In that case, only a button with a microphone was visible in the status interface in addition to the one for entering text or taking pictures. Last September, however, with version 2.22.21.5, also for Android, the function was partially activated and it was possible to see the user interface, similar to that of the state text composer.

Today, information comes about the beginning of the phase of test also on the iOS version. In the latest beta, in fact, there is the possibility of inserting a voice note from the state as a status maximum duration of 30 seconds in addition, possibly, to a text in a similar way to what happens with a classic WhatsApp chat. The microphone icon is displayed when no text is entered.