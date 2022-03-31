WhatsApp, voice messages: 7 billion sent every day and news on the way

Whatsapp has finally documented in a detailed and official way all the upcoming news regarding voice messages. Long last because the intervention comes after a very long trail of rumors and advances often based on the numerous beta versions.

The functionalities summarized with an eloquent infographic (see image below) will be available in the next weeks for all users of the messaging platform – those who use a beta, probably, are already using them in whole or in part.

More specifically, the list of new functions for voice messages includes:

Background playback: it will be possible to continue listening to the voice message, even if the chat page that contains it has been closed.

it will be possible to continue listening to the voice message, even if the chat page that contains it has been closed. Pause / restart recording : the user will be free to start recording the voice message, suspend it and reactivate it.

: the user will be free to start recording the voice message, suspend it and reactivate it. Waveform display : the playback of the voice message will be visually represented by a waveform that helps to follow the recording – to clarify, this function had also arrived in the stable version of WhatsApp at the end of February.

: the playback of the voice message will be visually represented by a waveform that helps to follow the recording – to clarify, this function had also arrived in the stable version of WhatsApp at the end of February. Listening to the preview message : before sending the voice message, the user will have the opportunity to listen to it again – this function too had already been officially confirmed by WhatsApp in recent months.

: before sending the voice message, the user will have the opportunity to listen to it again – this function too had already been officially confirmed by WhatsApp in recent months. Pause and resume playback : after pausing the playback of a voice message, you can resume listening from the same point at which it was interrupted.

: after pausing the playback of a voice message, you can resume listening from the same point at which it was interrupted. Fast playback of forwarded messages: Forwarded messages can also be played at 1.5x or 2x speed.

7 BILLION VOICES PER DAY

The announcement of the new features also represents an opportunity to remember how popular this form of communication introduced in WhatsApp in 2013 is. The development team confirms that on average, 7 billion voice messages are sent via WhatsApp every day. Messages protected by end-to-end encryption, the Company reiterates.

Voice messages have made users’ conversations even more personal. With voice, emotions come through more naturally than text messages, and in many situations, voice messages are the preferred form of communication on WhatsApp. This is because they are easy to use for everyone and for any purpose, be it telling a story, hearing the voice of a loved one or just for convenience.