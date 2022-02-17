WhatsApp, voice listening out of chat on iOS and Emoji suggestion on Windows

There are interesting news for WhatsApp on iOS and Windows: on the Apple platform, in particular, it is one of those pragmatic innovations that can be summarized in a few words, but which make a lot of difference in the user experience. Simply: the playback of voice messages, and audio files in general, does not stop if you leave the chat in which they were sent.
The modification helps multitasking a lot, and allows the app to be a little more versatile even in more particular and specific contexts – for example, surely the musicians who use the app to send each other rehearsals and ideas. they will appreciate. The new version of the app is 22.4.75, and is being distributed on the stable channel in the App Store. It comes just a few weeks after the company announced several other news regarding vowels, such as the ability to pause, replay and resume recording a message.
In the Windows field, however, you have to contact the Beta channel for the latest news. Version 2.2206.1.0 of the new UWP client, released almost exactly one month ago, includes i quick emoji tips: just type the colon symbol and then start typing a word, and all the relevant Emojis appear as you go. The feature has long been available on WhatsApp Web and on the old client for Windows, but it hadn’t arrived in the UWP version yet.
Recall that to test WhatsApp Beta on Windows it is sufficient to download it from the Microsoft Store. The app is available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11. We leave the link below:
- WhatsApp Beta | Windows | Microsoft Store, Free
You must log in to post a comment.