WhatsApp, video messages are coming: first clues in the beta for iOS

At the moment, the feature is still under development but the site wabetainfo posted a video showing how it works.

WhatsApp has already offered the possibility of sending voice notes for many years, but in the future it will be possible also send video messages. In the beta version 23.6.0.73 of the iOS app available on TestFlight, this new function was in fact discovered which will allow users to create video messages with a maximum duration of 60 seconds simply by clicking the “camera” button next to the text entry field.

Video messages on WhatsApp will work similar to voicemails, but with the advantage of being able to also show images, which is particularly useful in certain contexts. Furthermore, video messages can help users better express their emotions and share content in a more direct and effective way.

As with text and voice messages, video messages will also be protected by end-to-end encryption which guarantees maximum privacy by preventing any type of unauthorized access, listening or viewing. Furthermore, for greater privacy, it will not be possible to save or forward video messages to other users. Screenshots are still allowed.

This new WhatsApp feature, as mentioned, is under development and it is not known if and when it will be officially released.