5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleWhatsApp, video messages are coming: first clues in the beta for iOS

WhatsApp, video messages are coming: first clues in the beta for iOS

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1087891.jpeg
1087891.jpeg
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has already offered the possibility of sending voice notes for many years, but in the future it will be possible also send video messages. In the beta version 23.6.0.73 of the iOS appavailable on TestFlight, this new function was in fact discovered which will allow users to create video messages with a maximum duration of 60 seconds simply by clicking the “camera” button next to the text entry field.

At the moment, the feature is still under development but the site wabetainfo posted a video showing how it works.

- Advertisement -

Video messages on WhatsApp will work similar to voicemails, but with the advantage of being able to also show images, which is particularly useful in certain contexts. Furthermore, video messages can help users better express their emotions and share content in a more direct and effective way.

MagSafe Controller for iPhone? Apple is thinking about it

As with text and voice messages, video messages will also be protected by end-to-end encryption which guarantees maximum privacy by preventing any type of unauthorized access, listening or viewing. Furthermore, for greater privacy, it will not be possible to save or forward video messages to other users. Screenshots are still allowed.

This new WhatsApp feature, as mentioned, is under development and it is not known if and when it will be officially released.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Twitter will remove the blue check mark from accounts not subscribed to Twitter Blue

Twitter will remove the blue verification badge from verified accounts prior to the Elon...
Apple

iPhone 15: the Dynamic Island will host the proximity sensor

The smartphones of the iPhone 15 family will have several points in common with...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.