WhatsApp UWP on Windows 10 and 11, finally here we are! Download Beta

THE MAIN NEWS

The new app appears to be much lighter, with opening times reduced to a minimum. And the features introduced also make the platform more pleasant to use. In summary:

Drawing: function that allows users with Windows PCs equipped with a touch panel to write and draw by hand, sending the message as an image

notifications: you can receive them even when the WhatsApp app is closed

settings: the new version of the app tidies up, and includes general: automatic opening of the app when the PC starts up, possibility to log out of your account account: privacy and security management chat: to archive, delete messages and chats notifications: sound customization memory: selection of files to be downloaded automatically (ex: images yes, videos no) help: information about the app



The WhatsApp UWB app for Windows 10 and 11 is available in Beta and already includes most of the functions that we find on the desktop version. There is also multi-device support, while, for example, archived chats, status updates and stickers are missing.