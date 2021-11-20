WhatsApp UWP on Windows 10 and 11, finally here we are! Download Beta

Whatsapp is preparing to make the big leap on Windows: according to what emerged on the net, in fact, it is now nearing its debut the UWP app, completely revamped version compatible with Windows 10 and 11. And it’s a 100% UWP app, completely rewritten from scratch. No porting and adaptations via Electron, therefore, but a tool that, once released on the stable channel – it is now in Beta – will surely be appreciated by all Microsoft users.
The new app appears to be much lighter, with opening times reduced to a minimum. And the features introduced also make the platform more pleasant to use. In summary:
- Drawing: function that allows users with Windows PCs equipped with a touch panel to write and draw by hand, sending the message as an image
- notifications: you can receive them even when the WhatsApp app is closed
- settings: the new version of the app tidies up, and includes
- general: automatic opening of the app when the PC starts up, possibility to log out of your account
- account: privacy and security management
- chat: to archive, delete messages and chats
- notifications: sound customization
- memory: selection of files to be downloaded automatically (ex: images yes, videos no)
- help: information about the app
The WhatsApp UWB app for Windows 10 and 11 is available in Beta and already includes most of the functions that we find on the desktop version. There is also multi-device support, while, for example, archived chats, status updates and stickers are missing.
WABetaInfo defines this Beta as extremely stable, therefore “worthy” to be tested without too many worries. Here is the procedure:
- WhatsApp Beta | Windows | Windows Store, Free
- link your account from Connected devices via QR code
- once the synchronization is finished, the app can be used on your PC
There are also news for macOS: WABetaInfo states that WhatsApp would be working on a new app to be released on Catalyst. Everything would pass from iPad and the possibility of using some of its compatible apps on macOS Catalyst. It is clear that in order to be able to count on this news it will first be necessary for WhatsApp to release its app on the iPad …