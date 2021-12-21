WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption and will soon make sure you don’t forget

Messaging apps, and in fact practically all those in mobile ecosystems, are always under the scrutiny of those who care most about security and privacy. It is because of that have end-to-end encryption, one of the safest methods to safeguard communication channels, is a factor to take into account. And WhatsApp has had this encryption for quite some time.

However, belonging to an organization like Facebook that has already been involved in several scandals related to the privacy of your data has made that WhatsApp is always in question. So the app has decided to take action and as we can see in one of its beta versions, it prepares to remind us that our conversations are safe. And not just our conversations.

A look at …

WHATSAPP Tips and Tricks to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM AND MAINTAIN YOUR PRIVACY

WhatsApp is encrypted, remember

End-to-end encryption of WhatsApp has been with us since 2016 and since its arrival it has been spreading to all parts of the application. It started by shielding our text conversations, continued to voice and video calls, and of course, it also protects our states. Not the states themselves, of course, but the transmission of that state during changes. Because end-to-end encryption protects the transmission of information through the app’s servers.

Now, WhatsApp is preparing to remind us of encryption in almost all areas of the app. The information comes through the usual suspect in this field, WABetaInfo, and there we can see screenshots of how these messages entered by WhatsApp will work. We see indicators in the status part of the app, also under the list of calls we have made, and the messages that appear in individual chats and groups are kept every time the communication channel is refreshed.

For now, the appearance of these messages is restricted to beta version of WhatsApp, and even there you have to modify the code to activate them. It will be a matter of time before it officially appears in said beta channel and then it is activated for all users of the platform. Meanwhile we will have to wait and remember that WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption. After that it will no longer be necessary to remember it.

Via | WABetaInfo