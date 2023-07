- Advertisement -

WhatsApp users around the world are reporting outages, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages and outages on popular online resources.

The failure of the messenger occurred at about 23.21 Moscow time. Crashes are reported by users in Russia, the UK, the US, Spain, Argentina, and the Netherlands.

Most users complain about problems sending messages. There are also complaints about the application.