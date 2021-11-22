WhatsApp users in Europe can now see changes in privacy policies

At the beginning of years, WhatsApp entered the eye of the hurricane with the controversy about their privacy policies and the data they shared with Facebook. This brought him a lot of trouble in the European Union, as Irish regulators issued complaints about their practices. Thus, the company ended up being fined a record sum of 225 million euros. Now, the news is that WhatsApp has started implementing the changes to its privacy policy for European users.

The idea is to comply with the established regulations in order to mitigate all the problems that have been dragging on in relation to their privacy policies.

WhatsApp applies changes to its privacy policies for Europe

Privacy policies have represented a real headache for WhatsApp in European territory this year. It all starts with the fact that the platform violated European data protection regulations. It did this by sharing user information with other Meta products (Facebook). For this reason, from Ireland, the headquarters of WhatsApp, the data protection regulators ended up fining the company.

Although WhatsApp said it did not agree with this decision, they have begun to comply with the necessary steps to mitigate the problem. In that sense, from today WhatsApp brings changes in its privacy policies in the territory of Europe. These changes can be seen as the reorganization of all the information and the addition of new data that make clear the treatment given by the application to user data.

In this way, WhatsApp users in Europe will start to see a banner at the top of the app. Tapping it will show the new privacy policy information added and rearranged by the app. A necessary move for the application to continue serving such a large and important market.