WhatsApp updates: video calls in PiP on iOS and other news on Android

The week that has just ended was particularly full of news for WhatsApp, according to what emerges from the pages of colleagues at WABetaInfo who have published a detailed account of all the major discoveries of the last few days.

Among these stands out a novelty that was released within the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS (ver. 23.3.77), which now finally allows you to take advantage of the system Picture-in-Picture also for video calls. This opens up the possibility, finally, of being able to freely use the smartphone without the video being blocked, thus offering a user experience very similar to that also offered by FaceTime.

The feature had been in testing since the end of last year and was highly anticipated by users. Obviously, as often happens with these new features, it is possible that not all users will be able to access them immediately, since the activation is gradual. Below is an image shared by WABetaInfo that shows us the PiP running on WhatsApp.

The summary published by the portal also includes other interesting news for both the stable and beta versions. Starting from the first we point out, in this case both on Android and iOScomes the chance to add descriptive captions to shared documentsthe ability to use multiple characters to describe a group’s theme and the possibility of share up to 100 media at a time in conversations. In addition to this, it seems that Meta is working on new stickers that allow for a greater number of emotions to be expressed and which are more pleasant than the current ones.

Finally we point out that one of the latest betas of WhatsApp for iOS includes indications regarding the possibility of sharing 2 GB files while on Windows we are working on the possibility of sharing media faster directly from File Explorer, in addition to the already mentioned sending in high quality.