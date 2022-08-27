Whatsapp updates on iOS and makes it possible to transfer your history securely

WhatsApp for iOS brings a new update that it to move your chat from Android to Apple’s system safely and quickly. The new update is available to all users who use versions 12 or later and brings this possibility as a great novelty for the first time. The app’s social networks had already confirmed that this was coming and detailed the step by step, in addition to what it takes to do the process. Now, the feature officially arrives in the stable version of the application and on the App Store download page, the attribute appears as one of the highlights of version 22.17.77.





The app also shows other new features that are coming, such as the ability to react to messages with any emoji on the list. In addition, it will also allow groups within the app to have up to 512 participants, a feature that had already appeared in beta versions of the program. - Advertisement - Another important feature is the size limit for uploading files, which has been increased to 2 GB. It is worth remembering that the company continues to prepare new additions in addition to these to improve the management of groups, such as the increase in resources for administrators, which is also present in the test versions of the app.

If you still haven’t received the update on your iOS device, stay tuned as it should arrive soon. From there, just update, start testing and of course, comment below if you are able to make the change easily with your device. These are the leaked specifications of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 mobile family