WhatsApp, unread chat filter arrives (in beta) also on Android: how it works

Another novelty smartphone of those that cost little to developers and greatly simplify the user experience, has started the ride on WhatsApp beta for Android which will lead you – hopefully – to the stable version of the app. It is the possibility of extrapolate only the unread chats of the list of all the conversations, a function if we want recently but that on the most popular messaging app in the world has never been introduced.

Traces of the filter for unread chats appeared a week ago on WhatsApp Desktop beta, where it was however implemented a little differently. In fact, on the computer app the button to filter conversations is always clearly visible, while on WhatsApp beta for Android you have to tap the search box before the available filters are displayed, to which – on version 2.22.13.14 and in some cases also on the previous ones – has joined Unread unread.

Touching it, intuitively, they come show chats that contain one or more unread messages. The punctual colleagues of wabetainfo.com. Probably some users who use WhatsApp beta for Android have already noticed the news, which in the coming days could and should reach the entire audience of those who use the developer version of WhatsApp.

Still no trace in the environment iOSbut if the Meta service intends to introduce the filter for unread chats on a permanent basis, it is only a matter of time: it will also arrive on the beta app for the iPhone.