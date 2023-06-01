WhatsApp, two Betas for Android within a few hours. The news

WhatsApp has released two Betas of his client for android within just a few hours: we have 2.23.12.4 dating back to May 31st and 2.23.12.7 dating back to June 1st. There are some small news related to channels and groups. Let’s go in chronological order.

Yesterday’s Beta focuses on channelsespecially on the search functionality. It will be possible to insert a string of text to find the channel or channels of interest based on the name; the results can be filtered/sorted according to three criteria – popularity, creation date and alphabetical.

It is worth mentioning that channels are a feature that the platform has been working on for some time, but they are not yet available on the stable version of the program. In essence, they are a sort of variant of groups designed expressly to receive information passively from a source, instead of discussing and communicating as in groups. Channels can come in handy as news feedsfor example – they are very popular on one of WhatsApp’s main competitors, namely Telegram.

Today’s Beta, however, focuses on return of colored profile icons, a feature that in recent weeks had mysteriously disappeared for Beta testers but has been available in the stable channel for some time. Basically, WhatsApp automatically assigns a color to the icon of each group member who hasn’t set a profile photo, so that it’s a little easier to recognize each other. The color matches that of the name (or number) displayed to the right of the icon and directly above the message.

As always, let’s remember that the Betas of the app are accessible to everyone through the Play Store; just follow the link below and follow the simple steps shown on the screen.