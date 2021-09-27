WhatsApp tries to return money to those who send payments

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Pay is a system for sending money between users of the messaging app, owned by Facebook. Last November, India became the first country in the world to officially activate this tool that allows payments to be made via chat.

This “cashback” tool will be installed in one of the next WhatsApp Pay updates

Now the company is working on a “cashback” tool. It is a function to return to users part of the money they send or use in their purchases. In this way, Facebook wants to use this money as a reward that encourages the use of the payments app.

WABetaInfo has had access to the beta version of this feature in the Android app. In August, WhatsApp Pay simplified the money transfer process to encourage the use of the app, and now goes further in this promotion strategy.

Thus, as it has been learned, this “cashback” tool will be installed in one of the next WhatsApp Pay updates, although there is no exact date for its presentation. Once it is up and running, users they will receive a part of the money back within 48 hours to your use.

According to WABetaInfo, the code for this function sets a maximum return amount of 10 rupees, or about 14 cents. This is a very low figure compared to those offered by other apps of the same type. Google Pay, for example, offered a return of up to Rs 51 at launch.

Also, this reward could be only available to users using WhatsApp Pay for the first time. However, as they remember from the middle, all this information is provisional, since the tool is in a state of tests.

