WhatsApp towards Multi-device 2.0: new pieces from the last Beta

On WhatsApp, a novelty related to the multi-device could arrive: the colleagues of WABetaInfo have found, in the latest Beta of the client distributed on the Play Store (version 2.22.10.13), a section that, apparently, will allow you to register secondary devices. Basically the page will show a QR code that must be framed with the main device (in short, the smartphone with the SIM on which the service has been activated).

It is important to note that the page, whose name is “Register Device as Companion”, is not normally accessible from the Beta: the source was able to activate it by rummaging through the APK code and resources. It is currently not functional – the QR code that the smartphone should frame is not actually shown. Below we include the screenshot shared by the source.

The implications are important for the future. We know that recently WhatsApp has made a real “revolution” relating to the multi-device, since now the Web client can be used even without the main device being connected to the internet (and maintaining the end-to-end encryption that has always distinguished every chat on the platform). But this screenshot represents another clue that leads to the possibility to use the same WhatsApp account even on multiple smartphones, for example, or on a tablet. It is important to note that this Beta is for Android, but there is no reason to doubt that the same features will also arrive on iOS and Apple devices in general.

Unfortunately, we don’t know how long it will take before the feature is released in the stable channel. As we know WhatsApp has a very cautious approach and prefers to test all its innovations thoroughly before officially distributing them. Some details, even very significant ones, could also change during construction.