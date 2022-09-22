WhatsApp to Allow Posting Voice Statuses Soon, Beta Reveals

In addition to changing the status view format, WhatsApp beta has also started testing an interesting new feature for the feature. According to the folks at WABetaInfo, soon it will be possible to post voice messages.
The functionality was revealed in version 2.22.21.5, and the microphone icon has already appeared for some users. With that, when available, you just have to hold to record the audio you want.
In addition, it will also be necessary to choose a background color, since the voice message must appear in bubble format. See below:
One downside of the feature is that the voice note will start playing automatically every time someone walks past it. That is, it is always good to have a headset close by so as not to fall into certain games.
As with Picture and Video Statuses, your privacy settings should allow you to post voice notes to all your contacts or only to selected people.
Finally, WhatsApp says that voice notes are protected by encryption, while WhatsApp recording timeout is 30 seconds. That is, no spending hours talking about Status.
For now, the feature is under development and not all beta users may have received it in this preview release. Therefore, if you do not have access, the only option is to wait for the next steps of the messenger.
