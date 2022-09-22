WhatsApp to Allow Posting Voice Statuses Soon, Beta Reveals

In addition to changing the status view format, WhatsApp beta has also started testing an interesting new feature for the feature. According to the folks at WABetaInfo, soon it will be possible to post voice messages.

The functionality was revealed in version 2.22.21.5, and the microphone icon has already appeared for some users. With that, when available, you just have to hold to record the audio you want.

In addition, it will also be necessary to choose a background color, since the voice message must appear in bubble format. See below: