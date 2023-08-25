WhatsApp: This is what it means when you see the code “1437” in the chat

- Advertisement -

There are regular reports of WhatsApp scams that also include sending strange combinations of numbers. In the case of “1437”, however, there is a loving message behind it, which is particularly important on the coming Valentine’s Day.

WhatsApp: This is behind the code 1437

When someone sends the seemingly random number 1437 via WhatsApp, they are actually saying something very concrete. Namely “I love you forever”. Anyone who knows how to decipher the message will be very happy about it.

How does the code come about? Each digit represents the number of letters in the word it stands for:

- Advertisement -

I = 1

love = 4

you = 3

forever = 7

Behind this type of language is Internet slang, which can be found on TikTok, Instagram and Co., among others. There are countless other combinations for “I love you” alone, with which you can express your feelings in encrypted form.

637 = Always and forever

14344 = I love you very much

381 = I love you (3 words, 8 letters, 1 meaning)

Reading tip : You should never send these sayings via WhatsApp

Beware of these WhatsApp codes

A scam that criminals can use to hijack WhatsApp accounts shows how dangerous completely different number codes can be in relation to Messenger . It is so successful that some countries are warning their entire population about it.

In other cases, a PIN code is spoken to the mailbox, which hackers can gain access to and use to crack your WhatsApp account .