WhatsApp thinks about your artistic vein: news coming to edit images

If we talk about Whatsapp, the attention in recent times has been entirely focused on the imminent arrival of reactions to the messages. But the development team, at the same time, is also working on other innovations including an expected change in the management of voice messages and not only as we will see shortly. The laboratory of these new features, as usual, is the beta version of WhatsApp (in this specific case, we are talking about the build 2.22.3.5 for Android).

To find the change in the pipeline, as usual, is WaBetaInfo, which digging into the code of the latest beta found traces of new tools for image editing. When you forward an image to a contact, in fact, WhatsApp as known offers the possibility of making some small changes before proceeding with sending. Among these is the possibility of to draw: and that’s it aspect that will be expanded soon.