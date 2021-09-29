WhatsApp: the trick to scan documents with your mobile and share them through the app

The health emergency situation that the whole world is experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has made remote work increasingly consolidated, however, the paperwork still continues and when they send you documents to print and firm, you have to re-scan them in the printer and resend them, something too tedious for everyone. In this opportunity, we will teach you to scan any paper using only your mobile device, also, you can share the file by WhatsApp, Gmail, Outlook, etc.

It is important to clarify that this trick can be done from your smartphone with Android operating system such as Apple’s iOS. In addition, it will be necessary to download an additional application developed by the technology company Microsoft, which will function as a scanner to replace traditional printers.

HOW TO SCAN A DOCUMENT WITH YOUR MOBILE

First, search and download from the Google Play or App Store the application ‘Microsoft Lens: PDF Scanner’.

Now, open the application and grant it all the permissions it asks for (access to the camera and photo gallery) so that it can operate normally.

Don’t worry, it is a totally secure platform.

Afterwards, the app will open the camera in the ‘Document’ function so that you can scan the paper you want to digitize.

The box that appears has to fit with the corners of the document to be scanned, then take the photo and click on ‘Confirm’.

Done, you’ve already scanned the document, before exporting it you can edit it, add filters (including black and white), rotate or crop it, when you think everything is OK, tap on ‘Done’.

A new window will open for you to choose where to save the file and the format, if it is image or PDF, you can even export it in a Word document, Power Point, One Note or One Drive.

The next step is to click on ‘Save’. A new window will open with the files created.

Finally, click for a few seconds on the PDF or JPG file so that you can share it on WhatsApp.

