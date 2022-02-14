Tech GiantsApple

WhatsApp, the next novelty looks like Facebook: cover images are coming

Waiting for the reactions to finally arrive to the messages, which now seem ready, Whatsapp on the beta channel it reveals some other news in the pipeline for the future. The one included in the 22.4.0.75 version of the beta for iOS is particularly interesting: it seems that in the process there is the possibility of adding a profile photo to your profile photo. cover photothus replicating the Facebook scheme (within the Meta universe there has always been contamination between the various platforms).


The screenshot above, packaged by WABetaInfo, clearly shows this new option, with the appearance of a camera button within the personal settings within a space dedicated to the cover image, which will override the one occupied by the profile photo (a distribution in the space we are used to ). By touching it, it will obviously be possible to choose the cover image by selecting it from your gallery, or by taking a photo.

Rumors indicate new AirPods and Apple Music HiFi

But be careful: at the moment this new function is in development only for WhatsApp Business, and therefore there are still no traces of a future integration on WhatsApp. This does not exclude that in the future it can be extended to everyone: if it is true that in this way companies would have more space to express the identity of their brand and communicate useful information, as well as differentiate themselves in an immediately recognizable way from other profiles, it is also It is true that an addition such as the cover image would inevitably also be successful in personal spaces.

At the moment, however, the news is not yet visible on the surface even on the beta: to track it down WABetaInfo he dug into the code, as usual. We do not currently know when it will be introduced. And although the first traces were found in the latest build for iOS, the feature will also land on Android.

