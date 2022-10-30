WhatsApp: the long-awaited edition of messages remains almost without secrets

The information has been happening that makes it clear that the arrival of the edition of messages to WhatsApp it is imminent. And, this is excellent news because this feature is incredible that it does not exist in the app yet. Well, new information has appeared that leaves practically no secrets about what the company owned by Meta will offer.

The truth is that, if you want WhatsApp to compete in the market with its most direct competition -an example is Telegram or the messaging application that Facebook itself has-, it shouldn’t take long to offer the edit the messages. Otherwise, it will continue to be one step below in functionalities, something that users are increasingly taking into account. Therefore, it is vital that at least this option arrives at the latest at the beginning of the year, and it seems that it will.

What has been known about the edition on WhatsApp

On the one hand, the source of the information has indicated the weather which will leave the app so that a message can be modified. And, the truth is that if when the function is launched it is like this, this will be something manifestly improvable. According to known data, they would be 15 minutes those that WhatsApp would give so that it can change something, be it a misspelling or content that is wrong. Little, quite a bit… and this can be a major handicap at the beginning.

Ideally, it would be much longer, perhaps not as much as what is allowed to delete a message, which is sixty hours, but at least five would be a much better option. Otherwise, it may not be possible to detect an error and fix it. The truth is that it seems very little and, if confirmed, surely in a short time this will end up changing.







WABetaInfo

You can see if a message has been edited

This is something that is logical, but to date it was not known if it would exist. Well, an image has been published that has been seen in a test version of the application. And, in it, it is clearly seen that when a message is modified, the word edited so that there is proof that there have been changes. This is an excellent idea, and applied by almost all the apps that have this function. Therefore, nothing is invented, but an option that is vital for the interlocutors is included.

A final detail: at the moment it is unknown if there will be a change history as offered, for example, Twitter. This would be of great help to know what was previously written and thus, for example, that trolls do not get away with some situations. We will see what decision WhatsApp ends up making in this regard.