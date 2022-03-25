WhatsApp, the latest beta is a mess of features that come back, disappear and crash

If on the stable channel the news for Whatsapp they arrive at a relaxed pace, while on the beta one the situation is decidedly more eventful. Yesterday we told you about how the version 2.22.8.3 of the beta for Android has begun to introduce reactions to messages, and today it is already time for another update with the version 2.22.8.4. Which, however, it is not worth downloading: but let’s proceed in order.

First of all it must be said that the latest update is unique since it reintroduces a function that disappeared with the previous one, but at the same time removes another one among those recently implemented. Specifically, the ability to pause vowels also landed on the green robot at the beginning of March after having mysteriously disappeared with the beta 2.22.8.3 comes here reintroduced.

TO to disappearon the other hand, is the preview of images and videos when they are sent as documents, an interface fix implemented in February that made the process more organic, and which has been removed at the moment for obscure reasons. The fact that the possibility of pausing the vowels during the recording underwent the same treatment but was then restored makes us think that the same could also happen for this other function, even if it is only a hypothesis.

BETTER NOT UPDATE

The trouble, however, is that version 2.22.8.4 of the beta for Android is better not to download it at allas we told you at the beginning. WABetaInfo in fact he confirmed that some users have experienced random crashes while using WhatsApp following the update: which is why, if you want to continue using the messaging app without problems, you should wait for the next update round and pass this hand.

I confirm that some users are experiencing random crashes after installing the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.4 update.

If you have updated, please wait for the next update as usual. If you are on 2.22.8.3, don’t update.