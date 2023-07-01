whatsapp: the latest beta for android allows hd video sharing

- Advertisement -

In addition to high-quality photos, via Whatsapp you will soon be able to also choose to send video in high definition as an option to the standard definition.

WHATSAPP IS ALREADY TESTING THE SENDING OF HIGH QUALITY PHOTOS

Whatsapp began testing the possibility of sending high-quality photos some time ago, even if they are always included in the original resolution. This feature is currently present in Whatsapp since beta version 23.11.0.76 for iOS and from 2.23.12.13 for Android based devices.

The operation of this function is decidedly easy and intuitive. In practice, when you want to send large images, an option to choose between “Standard” and “HD” quality will be shown (for example, resolution of 1,600×1,052 or 4,096×2,692). The default option will always be the standard quality one” for any photo. Consequently, the choice will have to be made every time you want to share a photo.

By choosing to send a high quality photo, this will be indicated in the balloon of the message with a new superimposed tag. In recent weeks, many users who are testing these beta versions have noticed that the tag was also showing their video, which is strange as there was no possibility to control this function.

ALSO VIDEOS IN HD, ALWAYS COMPRESSED

With the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, 2.23.14.10, WhatsApp has also activated a function to choose to send videos in high quality. Operation is quite similar to that of the photos. In this case, the button to choose the quality is present within the editor.

Once you have chosen the video to send, by clicking on the button at the top of the editoryou can choose between standard quality and HD quality. For example, if a video in standard quality is 416×880 pixels, the same in HD quality will be 608×1296 pixels. In practice, as with the photos, it cannot be sent in original quality but compression will always be applied.

In general, however, the quality will be much better than the standard one, especially in the case of videos where you want to show more details. Again, the default option is always the standard one. Consequently, every time you want to share a new video, the best quality will have to be selected if necessary. Furthermore, the function is only shown when selecting videos that are natively in high quality (HD or higher).

Videos shared in HD will also be marked with an appropriate tag in the bubble displayed in chats, making it easier for recipients to identify the quality. As noted by WABetaInfo, this feature is not available when sharing videos via status updates.