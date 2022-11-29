WhatsApp, the forwarding of videos and GIFs with caption in test on iOS

The update was released in the last few hours and the novelty is not mentioned in the changelog, which only talks about various improvements and fixes, however the screen shared by the source confirms the presence of the function.

A few days ago we saw that WhatsApp was starting to test the possibility of accompanying the sharing of other content (in addition to photos) with a caption on Android, and now the first signs of this innovation are starting to appear on iOS as well. As usual, the site gives voice WABetaInfowho found the news in the build 22.23.77 for iOS beta testers.

With this new version of the app you can add a caption not only to accompany the shared photos, but also for other content such as video, a document and GIF. As explained above, there is no mention of the novelty, so the only way that allows us to understand if the function is active is to update the app to the latest beta and run tests. Although it has been identified in the latest version, it is very likely that the tests are limited and do not concern all accounts, therefore it may take some patience.

Still on the WhatsApp theme, it is recent news that Communities have finally been introduced, as well as new limits for groups and video chats, as told in our previous article. Not only that, just yesterday we told you that on WhatsApp it is finally possible to send yourself a message.