WhatsApp, the details make the difference: the news on status updates

Whatsapp is always buzzing, whether it’s the desktop version or the mobile version for iOS and Android (see the latest important news on large files and reactions). The function under discussion today concerns a perhaps secondary aspect, but which once implemented in the stable app will certainly be appreciated by users: we are talking about the possibility of create rich previews in case your textual status update contains a link.

The following image shows the difference between the current situation (left) and the future one (right). In this case we are on the version of WhatsApp for iOS.

This news is not yet visible even on the beta, and it will in all likelihood be released shortly in the form of a test not only for iOS, but also for Android and the desktop version. Essentially, WhatsApp automatically generates a preview adding far more details than there are now. Here WABetaInfo makes a correct clarification, distinguishing between:

iOS: in the current version the link preview is not generated

in the current version the link preview is not generated Android: in the current version a preview of the link is already shown in the status update, but it is limited to little information (see image above)

The difference therefore lies in:

iOS: the function will be fully implemented, so that even the Apple OS can view the rich preview of the status update

the function will be fully implemented, so that even the Apple OS can view the rich preview of the status update Android: previews will be displayed showing even more information than the current state

As always, it is difficult to know the timing of the release: the certainty is that first the function will pass from beta, then – barring unforeseen events or second thoughts – it will be released on the stable channel.