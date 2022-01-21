WhatsApp, the chat transfer from Android to iOS seems almost ready

We know that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is also working on the import in reverse, then from Android to iOS ; and in the past few hours the colleagues of WABetaInfo have found traces in the code of the latest Beta of the official client for iPhone, version 22.2.74, which suggest that the wait is now almost over.

As usual, the feature is not yet accessible even in Beta: the source has managed to activate it by wisely tinkering with the app code, but does not explain if you can actually complete the procedure – and it is likely not. In any case, we have a rough idea of ​​what to expect. It is interesting to mention that, according to rumors that emerged earlier, the functionality will require the Switch to iOS app: it will not be based, therefore, on traditional backups that end up in Google Drive or iCloud.

At present it is possible to migrate from one system to another only using third party applications and tools, generally paid for and inherently less secure as they are developed by external entities. Often it takes a Windows computer or a Mac, and the procedure is not the best of intuitiveness.

Unfortunately we do not know how long it will take WhatsApp to finalize the functionality, but we can say this: the platform is certainly not known for the speed with which it releases changes and changes, preferring a more cautious and measured approach. True, the screenshots seem to show that at least the interface is good and ready, but who knows how much of the actual code works. For the moment we take note and hope for a reasonable timeline.